MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show 2018
By Terry Henne
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 11:17 AM

Monday, January 8, 2018 at 9:00 AM EST
to Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST

Here are just a few reasons to attend the MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show. . .

  • Over 170 presenters in 35+ different sessions.
  • Multiple grain-focused sessions
  • Livestock trends, issues and agronomy
  • Diverse, cutting edge agronomy sessions
  • Special focus on weather and the environment
  • Expansive applicator training in crop protection and fertilizer
  • New Michigan Manure Applicator Certification program
  • Mid-West Grad Student Research Forum
  • 2018 Great Lakes Water Symposium
  • In-depth sessions on credit and finances
  • Women in Ag special session
  • 100+ Total credits for CCA, CFA & RUP*
  • 90+ Trade Show Exhibitors.
  • Catch up with old friends, make new ones and establish relationships for business and personal growth!

*Approval Pending

Program & Registration
Register before December 15 for discounts.

This will be a great event, make sure it’s on your calendar!

maba@miagbiz.org

517-336-0223

Related Content

Invite Pollinators To Your Garden By Creating A Sm...
Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable, Farm Market, and Gre...
2018 Worker Protection Standards and Respirator Fi...
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Devel...
Governor Snyder Reappoints Farmers to Soybean Chec...
Milk and Grain Marketing Series 2017-2018
Comments