MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show 2018
Nov 22, 2017 @ 11:17 AM
Monday, January 8, 2018 at 9:00 AM EST
to Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST
|Here are just a few reasons to attend the MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show. . .
- Over 170 presenters in 35+ different sessions.
- Multiple grain-focused sessions
- Livestock trends, issues and agronomy
- Diverse, cutting edge agronomy sessions
- Special focus on weather and the environment
- Expansive applicator training in crop protection and fertilizer
- New Michigan Manure Applicator Certification program
- Mid-West Grad Student Research Forum
- 2018 Great Lakes Water Symposium
- In-depth sessions on credit and finances
- Women in Ag special session
- 100+ Total credits for CCA, CFA & RUP*
- 90+ Trade Show Exhibitors.
- Catch up with old friends, make new ones and establish relationships for business and personal growth!
*Approval Pending
Program & Registration
|Register before December 15 for discounts.
This will be a great event, make sure it’s on your calendar!
maba@miagbiz.org
517-336-0223