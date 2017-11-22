MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show 2018

Here are just a few reasons to attend the MABA Winter Conference & Trade Show. . . Over 170 presenters in 35+ different sessions.

Multiple grain-focused sessions

Livestock trends, issues and agronomy

Diverse, cutting edge agronomy sessions

Special focus on weather and the environment

Expansive applicator training in crop protection and fertilizer

New Michigan Manure Applicator Certification program

Mid-West Grad Student Research Forum

2018 Great Lakes Water Symposium

In-depth sessions on credit and finances

Women in Ag special session

100+ Total credits for CCA, CFA & RUP*

90+ Trade Show Exhibitors.

Catch up with old friends, make new ones and establish relationships for business and personal growth! *Approval Pending Program & Registration