M-DOT Officials Discuss M-46 Repair Work To Be Done This Spring And Summer

Image of an orange, diamond shaped Road Work Ahead sign on the side of an asphalt road. The road is empty. The caution sign is to warn drivers of road construction or maintenance.

It’s going to be a very busy summer along M-46 between the west village limits of Merrill and the M-52 interchange.

That 10 and a half mile stretch will see pavement milling and repaving, drainage upgrades and the replacement of a half dozen culverts.

Michigan Department of Transportation Construction Manager Brian Ulman helped explain the project to area residents and business owners during an M-DOT sponsored open house held at the Jonesfield Township Hall in Merrill Tuesday.

Ulman says traffic will be maintained primarily through flag control, although there will be posted detours during the culvert replacements.

Ulman says motorists need to slow down and keep their eyes open for workers in the construction zone so that everyone gets home safely to their families at the end of the day.

Work is scheduled to begin April 16th before wrapping up around mid-October.