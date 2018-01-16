Lucrative Jobs Available Through Skilled Trades Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are being viewed by more people as the way to step into more lucrative jobs.

Delta College Skilled Trades Manager Harvey Schneider says there’s lots of need among companies and unions looking to replace older workers nearing retirement.

Schneider explained that Delta offers training as part of what he called a three legged stool of opportunity encompassing the apprentice, an employer and Delta which provides the training.

Schneider added that because of advances in technology, jobs like machine repair, pipe fitter or welder no longer fit the old image of being dirty or physically demanding and might appeal to young people who prefer working with their hands to working behind a desk.

Schneider spoke following an appearance Monday at the Bay City Salvation Army Community Center.