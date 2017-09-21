Low Bid Approved To Demolish Old M-B-S Terminal Building

Change is coming to the M-B-S International Airport near Freeland with the planned demolition of the old terminal building which has been vacant since the current terminal opened back in October of 2012.

Airport Manager Jeff Nagel says work could get underway as soon as early next month and hopefully be completed by year’s end.

Nagel spoke after Airport Commissioners approved the low bid of over $416 ,000 from Grand Ledge, Michigan based E-T McKenzie Thursday.

He says once the old terminal is gone, the site not far from Garfield Road could be re-used by an aeronautical or some other company under the updated Airport Master Plan.