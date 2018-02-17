It’s A Lovely Day…Let’s Take A Dive Into A Pool

This is going to be cooooold!!! (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Some wore tutus, at least one had a two piece bathing suit and one had a mock tuxedo, diving into a pool of COLD water. With the temperature in the lower 30’s some 80-plus people braved Mother Nature to take a plunge into a pool of water, just a few degrees warmer — 40 DEGREES.

Special Olympics Area 22 Director Trice Bronz says the tradition raised money for special athletes. The Polar Plunge, at the Saginaw Township G’s Pizzeria, one of 28 in the state, raised about $13,000 for the Special Olympics in Area 22, covering Saginaw and Shiawassee Counties plus the Michigan program. The money will cover the training costs for the athletes and expenses traveling to state and national competitions.

Holly Hahn and some of her Buffalo Wild Wings co-workers participated in Saturday’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. Holly raised $300, part of her store’s $4,500 effort.

Saginaw County Sheriff Dive Team Lieutenant Dave Sommers says safety was issue number one for Saturday’s Polar Plunge, supporting Special Olympics. Sommers said the 40 degree water and an outside temperature in the low 30’s could cause a problem. Saginaw Township firefighters were also there in case of a diver having a medical problem.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt