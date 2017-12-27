Looking Ahead

Okay. I admit it. I’m a blinders-on optimist. I look for the good in everyone and everything. And yes, I’m often disappointed.

That said, I’m optimistic about 2018, but also a realist. I’m hopeful the powers-to-be address this country’s need for real infrastructure repair and replacement. I’m hopeful that both sides will see enough positives that they will put aside politics and take care of the country. But as I’ve said, I’m a realist.

I’m hopeful that immigration will be tackled, dreamers and all. Again, both sides have something to gain in coming to a resolution of the problem. But again, I’m a realist.

I’m hopeful we see a strong economy in 2018. On this issue I am optimistic. We all seem to be more confident in the economy as evidenced by our Christmas spending. However, as a realist, I also know we have probably overextended ourselves by using credit cards to their max. How can we complain about a government that overspends when we, ourselves, are no better.

And so it goes. To all of you, I hope for a very happy and prosperous new year.

Art Lewis -12/27/2017