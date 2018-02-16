Long Term Health Strategies Discussed Locally
By John Hall
Feb 16, 2018 @ 12:09 AM
Strategies for improving long term health care were the focus of an event hosted by Covenant Medical’s Center for the Heart and held at Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center Thursday.

Experts like Colorado based Essential Health and Wellness President Angela Gaffney who’s a New Lothrop native and Saginaw Valley State University graduate say stress can pose a real health threat, but can be addressed by something as simple as taking repeated deep breaths through the nose to calm yourself.

Gaffney also advises making time for yourself during the day and maintaining a balanced diet that should include plenty of fruits and vegetables while leaving room for lean cuts of meat.

To learn more go to www.Angela Gaffney dot com.

