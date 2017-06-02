Local wheat production field meetings scheduled during June 2017

Six wheat production field meetings are being offered throughout Michigan
Several field meetings focusing on wheat production are scheduled during June 2017, organized by Michigan State University Extension with the help of the Michigan Wheat Program and farmers who host the particular research site. Several of the sites are locations of the MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trials in Michigan, including Deerfield, Richville, Hamilton, Owendale and Deckerville. Other locations feature management trials on wheat.
The presenters from MSU will briefly address variety selection and disease and fertility management. No registration is required. For more information, contact Martin Nagelkirk at nagelkir@msu.edu or 810-404-3400, or Dennis Pennington at pennin34@msu.edu or 269-832-0497.
Richville, Tuscola/Saginaw counties – Monday, June 5 (1:30 p.m.)
- Host farms: Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center and Stuart Bierlein
- Topic: Disease and fertility management trials and variety development trials (afterward folks will have option of continuing to MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial at approximately 3 p.m.).
- Field location: Corner of M-46 and Van Buren Road for research farm site.
- Address: 3600 S. Van Buren Rd, Vassar MI (coordinates: 43.406354, -83.680038; the Bierlein site coordinates are 43.432385, -83.677595).
Hamilton, Allegan County – Thursday, June 22 (6:30 p.m.)
- Host farm: Harvey Jipping
- Topics: MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial
- Field locations: 47th Street, 0.5 mi north of 137th Street
- Address: 3862 47th St., Hamilton, MI (coordinates: 42.696395,-86.006215)
Roger City, Presque Isle Co. – Fri, June 23 (1 p.m.)
- Host educator: James DeDecker
- Topic: Starter fertilizer trial
- Field location: 1 mile north of M-68 on Church Highway
- Address: 6954 Church Hwy, Rogers City, MI (coordinates: 45.412583, -83.935222)
Owendale, Huron County – Tuesday, June 27 (1:30 p.m.)
- Host farm: Darwin Sneller
- Topic: MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial
- Field location: Kilmanagh and Pobanz Roads
- Address: 8400 Kilmanagh Rd, Sebewaing, MI (coordinates: 43.756670, -83.316166).
Deckerville, Sanilac County – Tuesday, June 27 (6:30 p.m.)
- Host farm: JGDM McConnachie Farms
- Topic: Wheat management, MSU Variety Performance, winter barley trials
- Field location: Downington and Booth Roads
- Address: 2700 Booth Rd., Deckerville, MI (coordinates: 43.508050, -82.783008)