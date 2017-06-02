Local wheat production field meetings scheduled during June 2017

Six wheat production field meetings are being offered throughout Michigan

Several field meetings focusing on wheat production are scheduled during June 2017, organized by Michigan State University Extension with the help of the Michigan Wheat Program and farmers who host the particular research site. Several of the sites are locations of the MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trials in Michigan, including Deerfield, Richville, Hamilton, Owendale and Deckerville. Other locations feature management trials on wheat.

The presenters from MSU will briefly address variety selection and disease and fertility management. No registration is required. For more information, contact Martin Nagelkirk at nagelkir@msu.edu or 810-404-3400, or Dennis Pennington at pennin34@msu.edu or 269-832-0497.

Richville, Tuscola/Saginaw counties – Monday, June 5 (1:30 p.m.)

Host farms: Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center and Stuart Bierlein

Topic: Disease and fertility management trials and variety development trials (afterward folks will have option of continuing to MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial at approximately 3 p.m.).

Wheat Variety Performance Trial at approximately 3 p.m.). Field location: Corner of M-46 and Van Buren Road for research farm site.

Address: 3600 S. Van Buren Rd, Vassar MI (coordinates: 43.406354, -83.680038; the Bierlein site coordinates are 43.432385, -83.677595).

Hamilton, Allegan County – Thursday, June 22 (6:30 p.m.)

Host farm: Harvey Jipping

Topics: MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial

Wheat Variety Performance Trial Field locations: 47th Street, 0.5 mi north of 137th Street

Address: 3862 47th St., Hamilton, MI (coordinates: 42.696395,-86.006215)

Roger City, Presque Isle Co. – Fri, June 23 (1 p.m.)

Host educator: James DeDecker

Topic: Starter fertilizer trial

Field location: 1 mile north of M-68 on Church Highway

Address: 6954 Church Hwy, Rogers City, MI (coordinates: 45.412583, -83.935222)

Owendale, Huron County – Tuesday, June 27 (1:30 p.m.)

Host farm: Darwin Sneller

Topic: MSU Wheat Variety Performance Trial

Wheat Variety Performance Trial Field location: Kilmanagh and Pobanz Roads

Address: 8400 Kilmanagh Rd, Sebewaing, MI (coordinates: 43.756670, -83.316166).

Deckerville, Sanilac County – Tuesday, June 27 (6:30 p.m.)