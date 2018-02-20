Local Veterans Hope To Establish Bay City Center
By John Hall
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 2:32 AM

Bay City-area veterans are hoping to build on the recent success of the Battery Park renovation downtown, with its Gold Star Family Memorial, by developing a Veterans Center on Madison. City Manager Dana Muscott believes the project would help local veterans transition back into society. She said some of the planned work would likely include service initiatives, such as rehabilitating older homes in exchange for the former “Wings and Things” building coming off the city tax rolls.

Project backers say Bay County has the largest number of veterans per capita of any county in Michigan.

RELATED CONTENT

Bay City Commissioners Further Adjust Ordinance Language On Medical Marijuana MDOT, City Officials to Discuss Bay City Bridges This Week Consumers Energy Announces End to Coal Energy Production by 2040 It’s A Lovely Day…Let’s Take A Dive Into A Pool It Was A Different Type Of Race Competitors On An Improvised Course Local Security Expert Sounds Off On School Safety
Comments