Local Security Expert Sounds Off On School Safety

A local security expert says schools can take steps to slow down, but not necessarily stop mass shootings like the one that occurred recently at a Florida high school.

Former State Police trooper Tom Mynesberge who operates Critical Incident Management told WSGW’s Art Lewis Friday schools are getting better with elements like staff training and buildings having one monitored entrance to buzz in visitors.

Mynesberge added school officials will have to weigh the pro’s and cons of other steps like providing metal detectors and allowing teachers to have firearms training.

He says traditional media, schools and law enforcement need to be pro-active and out front of social media rumors when it comes to addressing potentially dangeorus situations.