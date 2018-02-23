Local Security Consultant Talks About School And Public Safety
By John Hall
Feb 23, 2018 @ 7:39 PM

A former Saginaw Police officer and security consultant says in response to the President that teachers should just teach and be mentors and not required to carry firearms as part of a school protection plan in the wake of  the Florida high school massacre.

Henry Reyna who heads Secure Solution L-L-C  is calling for the formation of a large scale security team paid professionally and trained above existing law enforcement standards to make school buildings  “1,000” percent safe in America.

He left open the question of who would  control and pay for such a force.

Reyna told WSGW’s Art Lewis Friday the “new norm”  for going anywhere in public whether it’s a church, restaurant or movie theater  is to increase your awareness of your environment, identify secondary exits and think about what you would do to move or escape if violence breaks out.

To  learn more go to W-W-W. Secure Solution L-L-C. com.

