Local Residents To Hear More About Human Trafficking

Experts say human trafficking for sexual exploitation is more prevalent locally than many people think.

Family nurse practitioner Michelle Most of Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc is also a forensic nurse requested to gather evidence

in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

Most says she’s seen some horrific abuses that often require extensive follow up counseling for the victims.

They range from kidnapping to grooming younger victims for sexual assault.

Most spoke at Carrollton Middle School Thursday evening which hosted a showing of a documentary called “Chosen” along with a panel discussion on human trafficking attended by both students and parents.

This and other events later this month are co-sponsored by Saginaw’s Underground Railroad and the Mid Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force.