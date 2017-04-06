Local Officials Excited About Potential For Bay City State Recreation Area

Supporters of the Bay City State Recreation Area in Bay County’s Bangor Township want to expand the Saginaw Bay beach front for both area residents and tourists.

County Executive Jim Barcia says that might happen through the County exchanging potential wetland sites it controls nearby in exchange for eliminating deed restrictions on two waterfront parcels so the County can groom and open them to the public.

Other short term priorities he wants to see accomplished include more parking so people including the disabled can see the water from their vehicles.

Barcia says a task force led by the County will soon finalize a park improvement plan and then seek financing through the state and various private sources.

He spoke at a Wednesday evening open house in the Recreation Area’s Visitor Center hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.