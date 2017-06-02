Local Environmentalist Blasts Trump’s Decision To Withdraw From Climate Accord

Reaction from environmentalists to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord has been sharply

negative.

That includes Bay County based Lone Tree Council Chairman Terry Miller who called the move irresponsible.

Miller noted even many top business executives like the head of Midland’s Dow Chemical Andrew Liveris say climate change must be addressed.

Miller warned Michigan and the surrounding Great Lakes which contain 20 percent of the world’s fresh water face increasing threats from big temperature swings, more severe storms, pollution and invasive species like Asian Carp and southern bugs.