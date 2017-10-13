Local Discussion Focuses On Hispanic-Latino Student Success In College
By John Hall
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 12:49 AM

Hispanic and Latino students including many who are the first in their families to attend college can face personal or academic challenges on the way to that degree.

A round table discussion at Delta College’s Ricker Center in Buena Vista Township Thursday focused on providing solutions to help those students ultimately succeed.

Delta officials say they have a wide variety of counseling services and employment referrals available.

They encouraged the audience of about 45 mostly college age students to fill out their college financial aid forms in a timely manner and to seek out scholarships including those offered by area foundations and oriented to Hispanic and Latino students.

Additional advice including finding a personal mentor to help guide them in a positive direction through whatever problems they may be facing.

