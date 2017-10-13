Local Discussion Focuses On Hispanic-Latino Student Success In College

Hispanic and Latino students including many who are the first in their families to attend college can face personal or academic challenges on the way to that degree.

A round table discussion at Delta College’s Ricker Center in Buena Vista Township Thursday focused on providing solutions to help those students ultimately succeed.

Delta officials say they have a wide variety of counseling services and employment referrals available.

They encouraged the audience of about 45 mostly college age students to fill out their college financial aid forms in a timely manner and to seek out scholarships including those offered by area foundations and oriented to Hispanic and Latino students.

Additional advice including finding a personal mentor to help guide them in a positive direction through whatever problems they may be facing.