Local Democratic State Lawmaker Questions Republican Priorities In Proposed Budget

State Representative Brian Elder says Michigan’s budget is supposed to be a statement of priorities that people should be willing to believe in.

But the Bay City Democrat questioned why the Republican majority in the House voted for a budget plan that would slash money for areas like

veterans and senior services plus Meals On Wheels.

Elder thinks some in the G-O-P may be trying to show what he called “ideological conservative street cred” especially as they face term limits, even though the state’s finances are in relatively good shape.

Elder opposed that proposal but believes the fight is not necessarily over, especially when lawmakers go back to their districts and hear from their constituents.

He’s hoping that some minds will be changed in the interim.

Elder added final action on the 2017-18 state budget is not anticipated until June once revenue estimates are revised.