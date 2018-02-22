Local Delegation Meets With M-DOT To Discuss Bay City’s Bridge Maintenance Plight
By John Hall
Feb 22, 2018 @ 10:18 PM
Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

A delegation of Bay City and Bay County leaders wants the state to take over the Trumbull-Wilder corridor including the Independence Bridge to help alleviate the city’s long term bridge maintenance costs.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham participated in a Lansing meeting Thursday with the Michigan Department of Transportation where local efforts were outlined going back decades to persuade M-DOT to extend M-15 out to I-75.

Newsham added if the state won’t accept responsibility for Indy, then the city would like access to federal and/or state money that might be used to cover major repairs or perhaps even new bridge construction.

Other options include a possible County wide millage to spur more voters to support upgrading roads and bridges in their communities as well as Bay City or a privatization plan recently offered by United Bridge Partners.

No timeline was given by M-DOT on when they would respond back with a written report on their decision.

