Local Delegation Meets With M-DOT To Discuss Bay City’s Bridge Maintenance Plight

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

A delegation of Bay City and Bay County leaders wants the state to take over the Trumbull-Wilder corridor including the Independence Bridge to help alleviate the city’s long term bridge maintenance costs.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham participated in a Lansing meeting Thursday with the Michigan Department of Transportation where local efforts were outlined going back decades to persuade M-DOT to extend M-15 out to I-75.

Newsham added if the state won’t accept responsibility for Indy, then the city would like access to federal and/or state money that might be used to cover major repairs or perhaps even new bridge construction.

Other options include a possible County wide millage to spur more voters to support upgrading roads and bridges in their communities as well as Bay City or a privatization plan recently offered by United Bridge Partners.

No timeline was given by M-DOT on when they would respond back with a written report on their decision.