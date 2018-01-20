Local Congressmen React To Federal Government Shutdown

Efforts to avoid a partial federal government shutdown failed at Midnight Saturday despite lengthy negotiating efforts.

Congressman John Moolenaar says the U-S House did its job passing all 12 of its appropriations bills months ago to finance the government for the entire year, but that the Senate has not passed any of its budget related legislation.

The Midland Republican explained that with a 60 vote threshold in the Senate, Democrats are using the impasse as a negotiating tool to push for policy agendas not related to running the government like DACA.

Meanwhile Congressman Dan Kildee is blaming Republicans for refusing to work with Democrats to address the priorities of the American people.

The Flint area Democrat says he’s willing to work to reach a bipartisan compromise, but that the G-O-P must be willing to sit down and negotiate