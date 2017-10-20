Local Congressman Supports Efforts To Encourage Bipartisanship and More Civil Political Discourse

More bipartisanship and civil discourse in the political realm are being sought by Congressman Dan Kildee.

The Flint Democrat believes there’s more agreement in public sentiment than most people think compared to governmental institutions.

Kildee says politics have been distorted by issues like money and gerrymandering or the redrawing of political districts to keep incumbents in power.

He called on people to take a more active role in the political process and to encourage less divisive rhetoric, echoing recent remarks by former Presidents Barack Obama and George W-Bush.

Kildee’s speech at Saginaw Valley State University Thursday was part of the James E-O’Neill Junior Memorial Lecture in memory of the Saginaw area teacher, state lawmaker and community leader.