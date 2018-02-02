Local Congressman Discusses Memo Controversy

A political firestorm is raging in Washington D-C over the public release of a declassified memo prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee alleging F-B-I abuse of government surveillance powers in the on-going investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Congressman Dan Kildee believes California Republican Devin Nunes who chairs that committee has politicized national security in an unprecedented way to benefit a G-O-P President.

Kildee warned against any attempt by the President to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller who are part of the Russia probe inquiry, saying that could lead to possible impeachment proceedings.

Kildee who’s a Flint area Democrat spoke after an appearance in Bay City Friday.

For his part, Nunes says there was no evidence of collusion between the President and Russia and that the F-B-I and Justice Department must acknowledge and root out political bias against Donald Trump and his supporters.