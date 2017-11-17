Local College Students Experience Homelessness For One Night

With Thursday night and early Friday morning temperatures expected to be in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s, some Saginaw Valley State University students were experiencing homelessness in a cardboard city. SVSU graduate student Riley Hupfer says participants built their cardboard and duct tape ‘homes’ for the experience.

The event is designed to create an awareness of the homeless problem andto raise money for the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity organization. Hupfer said it’s not a lot of money, maybe a hundred dollars or so, but every little bit helps. Recent statistics show there are over 93,000 homeless people in Michigan. That includes 1,544 families in the Saginaw area.

The students were fed a meal, soup ktchen style, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and other items. The homeless ‘cardboard city residents were evicted at 7:00 Friday morning.

The SVSU students volunteer on local Habitat projects and some spend a week in different Habitat locations around the country during spring break.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt