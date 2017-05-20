Liveris Named Co-Chair Of New Saudi/U-S C-E-O Forum

The co-chairman of the newly launched Saudi/U-S C-E-O Forum is Dow Chemical Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Liveris.

Liveris says the panel is designed to show strategic partnerships between the two countries with the aim of mutual job growth and value creation.

The inaugural annual forum Saturday under the theme “Partnership For Generations” convened chief executive officers from major U-S and Saudi companies encompassing a number of industries and coincided with President Donald Trump’s visit.

Liveris says discussions focused on strengthening economic ties along with potential partnership and investment opportunities.

All of it would be aligned to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 seeking a thriving diversified economy beyond oil.

Liveris noted Dow employs over 500 workers in Saudi Arabia and has been the country’s largest foreign investor going back over 40 years while maintaining several joint ventures.