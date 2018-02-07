Liquid Dairy Feed Facility Coming to Carrollton Township

Michigan Sugar has partnered with a Texas based dairy feed company building a location in Carrollton Township.

Westway Feed Products, a liquid feed company utilizing sugar beet molasses, will be using Michigan Sugar molasses in its products. The $1 million, 3,700 square foot facility will be built near the Michigan Sugar Carrollton Warehouse near the Saginaw River. Pumford Construction of Saginaw will build the facility.

Westway Director of Strategic Development Greg McLean says the feed doesn’t replace traditional feed but is a nutritional supplement. He says the company is hoping to reach dairy farmers in the region and out in the Thumb area, and though there currently isn’t much demand for the product, he hopes Westway can create that demand.

“The dairy herd in Michigan is growing… There’s 400,000 dairy cows in Michigan now, they’re continuing to grow… We’re going to bring our technical experts in to be out in the field with our sales people and we’ll help explain the value of the product to our producers.”

McLean says Carrollton Township was the logical choice for setting up shop in Michigan since much of the infrastructure is already in place and the farming community is extensive throughout the region.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, February 7 at the location of the future facility. Construction will begin February 12 and is expected to be completed this fall.