Lipford To Succeed Haege

We were saddened to learn on 9-11 of the passing of Glenn Haege following a brief battle with cancer. We’ll miss his familiar lines about the most powerful tool in your toolbox is your checkbook, and his observation that water always wins. When Glenn knew he was going to have to give up his radio show, he personally picked Danny Lipford as the host he would recommend to his affiliates. In early October we will begin airing Danny Lipford and his home improvement show. You’ll recognize him from his regular television show and he also does a weekly radio show on over 160 stations. Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford will air in the same time slots that Glenn Haege has filled for many years on Newsradio 790 WSGW. Welcome Danny! And we’ll miss you Glenn+!

Dave Maurer, Program Director