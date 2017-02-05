Linda’s Mom’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Butter, softened

1 Egg

1/4 cup Shortening

1 3/4 cup Flour

1 1/4 cup Light Brown Sugar

3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda

2 tablespoons Milk

1 cup Chocolate Chips

2 tablespoons Vanilla

Method:

Whip the butter and shortening together until light and fluffy.

Add the sugar, milk, vanilla and egg.

Mix well.

Mix together the flour and baking soda.

Add to the creamed mixture, stirring well.

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Drop by rounded teaspoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

Do not over bake.

Cool 2 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer to foil or a rack to cool.