A Light Election Night For Bay County Voters

It was a light election night in Bay County Tuesday.

The one County wide proposal involving a six year, .75 mill renewal for the Bay Medical Care Facility won with over 75 % of the vote.

About 56 % of Bay City voters agreed to proceed with a revision of the City Charter.

The nine Charter Commission members will include Tom Baird and Carrie Sepeda along with Kristen Rivet and Nicholas Shaffer.

The four highest write-in’s to serve are Don Tilley, Michael Wooley, Chris Shannon and Alexander DeWitt.

The last slot remains to be determined after Elizabeth Peters, Frank Starkweather and Mary Donnelly tied with 48 votes.

There were also elections in odd numbered Bay City Commission wards.

Winners included Jessie Dockett in the First Ward, Andrew Niedzinski in Ward Three and Rachelle Hilliker in Ward Five.

Incumbent City Commissioner Kerice Basmadjian and newcomer Cordal Morris won unopposed in the 7th and 9th Wards respectively.

In Essexville, Russel Tanner defeated Dennis Rondeau and Keith Wetters in a three way race for a four year term on the City Council while Adam Hughes was unopposed in obtaining a partial one year term on the Essexville Council.