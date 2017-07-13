“Light Up The City Saginaw” Reaches Out To Residents To Fight Crime And Unite Community

“Light Up The City” Saginaw” encourages residents to build a safer community by working together.

Trooper William Smith from the State Police Tri-City Post says Consumers Energy is one of many groups involved in the campaign encouraging residents to turn their porch lights on to help keep criminals away.

Smith added volunteers and service agency representatives fanned out from the United Auto Workers Local 699 office on Bagley to walk the neighborhood Wednesday, pass out light bulbs and share information about available social services.

The walks will continue on Wednesday evenings through late August.