“Light Up The City” Returns To Saginaw

“Light Up The City” is returning to Saginaw for the 5th consecutive year.

Sponsors include Consumers Energy and area law enforcement agencies.

A series of walks will occur through different areas of the city over the next two months on Wednesday evenings between 6:30 and 8:30 P-M.

Organizers add a variety of community based groups and agencies like Saginaw United Way and the Saginaw Intermediate School District will also have representatives walking to make residents aware of what they have to offer.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning says walkers will encourage people to keep their porch lights on at night to deter criminal activity and to also take advantage of energy saving light bulbs offered by Consumers for free.

Browning spoke Wednesday evening on Ojibway Island where hundreds gathered to listen to music and play games while consuming lots of hot dogs, chips and water.