Lemon Seafood with Pasta

A quick and easy microwave dish for the summer.
Ingredients:
1/2 pound Medium Shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup Chicken Broth
1/4 cup Lemon Juice
2 tablespoons Cornstarch
1/2 pound Bay Scallops
1 tablespoon Fresh Dill, chopped (or 1 teaspoon Dried Dill)
1 Medium Zucchini in 1/4-inch slices
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 Yellow or Green Bell Pepper, cut into strips
2 cups hot cooked Rotini Pasta
Method:
Mix the seafood, zucchini, and pepper in a 3-quart casserole.
Cover and microwave on high for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and firm.
Drain and let stand covered for 5 minutes.
Mix the broth, lemon juice, cornstarch, dill and salt until smooth.
Microwave uncovered on high for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring every minute until mixture thickens and boils.
Stir into the seafood mixture and serve over the cooked pasta.