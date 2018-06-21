Lemon Seafood with Pasta

A quick and easy microwave dish for the summer.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound Medium Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup Chicken Broth

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

2 tablespoons Cornstarch

1/2 pound Bay Scallops

1 tablespoon Fresh Dill, chopped (or 1 teaspoon Dried Dill)

1 Medium Zucchini in 1/4-inch slices

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 Yellow or Green Bell Pepper, cut into strips

2 cups hot cooked Rotini Pasta

Method:

Mix the seafood, zucchini, and pepper in a 3-quart casserole.

Cover and microwave on high for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and firm.

Drain and let stand covered for 5 minutes.

Mix the broth, lemon juice, cornstarch, dill and salt until smooth.

Microwave uncovered on high for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring every minute until mixture thickens and boils.

Stir into the seafood mixture and serve over the cooked pasta.