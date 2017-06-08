Legislation Creating Incentive Package For Redeveloping Brownfields Signed Into Law In Saginaw

Gov. Rick Snyder signs 'Michigan Thrive' legislation into law as Saginaw area business, government and community watch. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Developers converting brownfield sites into commercial spaces, retail, residential or other uses would have access to incentives provided by recent legislation sought by the Michigan Thrive Coalition.

State Senator Ken Horn sponsored part of the package allowing for capture of sales, use and income taxes as incentives to the developers. Horn hopes the incentives end the old ‘rust belt’ description of Michigan and other northern states with a ‘smart belt’ description. Horn referred to Michigan’s efforts to lead the development of autonomous vehicles.

Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary joined other economic development specialists joined a number of Michigan’s chambers of commerce and a bipartisan legislative coalition to pass the five bill, Michigan Thrive package.

The formal bill signing by Governor Rick Snyder took place Thursday in the Bearinger Building on Franklin Street in downtown Saginaw, where previous redevelopment projects have been tried and failed for various reasons.