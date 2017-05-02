Legalized Marijuana in Michigan

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan have a goal of presenting the issue on the statewide ballot in 2018. A petition drive to gather enough signatures and secure placement on the 2018 ballot is planned to start soon.

Michigan has legalized medical use of marijuana. Efforts to legalize recreational use have stalled in recent years.

With help from national organizations, supporters believe this time there will be a successful drive to offer the chance for people to vote.

POLL QUESTION: If you had to vote today on legalizing marijuana in Michigan for recreational use, how would you vote?

– Yes

– No

– I Don’t Know

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How would you describe President Trump’s first 100 days in office?

– He is doing better than I expected: 62%

– He is doing, on average, just about what I expected: 32%

– He is doing worse than I expected: 3%

– I need more than 100 days to offer an answer: 3%