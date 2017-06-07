Layoffs Loom as Saginaw School Board Prepares To Vote On Proposed Budget

Saginaw school district officials are considering reductions in support staff amounting to 14 and a half positions as part of next year’s proposed budget.

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says the reason is that Title One money or federal dollars passed through the state to help districts like Saginaw address student learning deficiencies will be cut by just over $700,000 or 8%.

McClain who spoke after the budget presentation to the school board Tuesday added tough decisions will have to be made prior to an anticipated board vote this coming Tuesday.

The proposed budget takes effect July First.