Lawsuit Involving Saginaw School District And State Possibly Close To Settlement

Saginaw school district Superintendent Nathaniel McClain is hoping a lawsuit involving Michigan’s School Reform Office filed earlier this year can be settled soon.

Saginaw joined other districts like Detroit, East Pointe and Kalamazoo fighting to maintain local control in response to S-R-O threats to close academically underperforming schools.

McClain says in Saginaw’s case that included Saginaw High School and Loomis Academy.

He added Saginaw worked out an updated partnership agreement with the state to turn academic outcomes in those schools around.

McClain noted Saginaw’s legal counsel in the lawsuit is reporting productive conversations that could perhaps mean a resolution of the case before the

beginning of classes early next month.

McClain spoke after briefing school board trustees Wednesday.