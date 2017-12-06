Law Enforcement Resources Boosted For Northern Bay County
By John Hall
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 12:09 AM
WSGW News file photo

Law enforcement resources in northern Bay County will be boosted by an amended agreement involving the County and Pinconning Township and approved by the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.

Under the initial deal reached in September, the Township agreed to have two County Sheriff’s Deputies provide road patrol services in new Ford Interceptor vehicles.

County Executive Jim Barcia says an additional Deputy and a canine unit will now be provided in the contract which will expire at the end of next year with the Township  covering all those expenses.

Barcia added the canine will be used 75 % of the time in Pinconning Township and up to 25 % for other locations in Bay County for cases involving illegal drugs, tracking criminals and locating  missing persons.

That would provide greater availability compared to a State Police canine unit which must serve neighboring counties besides Bay.

Related Content

Saginaw Flag Raising, Fireworks Celebrate American...
Bay City Voters To Elect Five City Commissioners, ...
Saginaw’s Castle Museum Hosts WWI-Era Clothi...
Bay City Teachers To Receive Pay Raises
New “Misconceptions” Exhibit Opens At ...
Effort Promoting Heart Health To Honor Sam Merrill
Comments