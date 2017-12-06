Law Enforcement Resources Boosted For Northern Bay County

Law enforcement resources in northern Bay County will be boosted by an amended agreement involving the County and Pinconning Township and approved by the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.

Under the initial deal reached in September, the Township agreed to have two County Sheriff’s Deputies provide road patrol services in new Ford Interceptor vehicles.

County Executive Jim Barcia says an additional Deputy and a canine unit will now be provided in the contract which will expire at the end of next year with the Township covering all those expenses.

Barcia added the canine will be used 75 % of the time in Pinconning Township and up to 25 % for other locations in Bay County for cases involving illegal drugs, tracking criminals and locating missing persons.

That would provide greater availability compared to a State Police canine unit which must serve neighboring counties besides Bay.