Latest STARS Bus Route Adjustments Reviewed

New adjustments to Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS bus routes are coming Tuesday January 2nd.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens is encouraging riders to learn all they can by going to the STARS Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/SaginawTransitAuthority

Steffens added the latest changes discussed during a public hearing held Wednesday at Saginaw City Hall include access to Covenant Mackinaw in Saginaw Township plus the restoration of stops at the Fresnius Dialysis Center and other medical offices near Fashion Square Mall.

Steffens says a long term objective calls for the establishment of a route to Frankenmuth to allow riders access to shopping and potential jobs.