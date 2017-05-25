“The Last Whistle” Sculpture Donated To The Saginaw Art Museum
By John Hall
May 25, 2017 @ 1:37 AM

Saginaw will become the permanent home for a sculpture entitled “The  Last Whistle” which shows an older man walking down steps holding his  lunch pail and thermos.

Rural Idaho artist Ken Newman says the art honors every day people who worked with their hands while sacrificing personal ambition to better their families and build America.

Newman called it a perfect fit for Saginaw with its history as a manufacturing hub.

Newman described the reaction to his work as greater than he could imagine with so many people shaking his hand, often without saying a word which he says was very powerful.

He spoke during a Museum event Wednesday celebrating the donation of the sculpture by the Jury Foundation.

It will eventually be moved to a site on the grounds just outside the Museum building itself in late August.

