Lakefield Township Man Faces Animal Torture Charge After Stabbing Family Dog

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel points to a knife used to stab a dog in Lakefield Township. The other knife was in suspect Justin Humpert's pocket when he was arrested. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a family dog was stabbed after apparently failing to obey a command. Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says 25-year-old Justin Humpert was arrested at the family’s Lakefield Township home in the 21000 block of Nelson Road, Wednesday evening. The dog was stabbed multiple times inside the house and tried to escape outside. Investigators don’t know if the dog was stabbed additional times when outside.

The dog, a pet of Humpert’s 15-year-old brother, underwent emergency surgery and will survive.

Saginaw County District Court Judge A. T. Frank arraigned Humpert on a charge of animal torture, Thursday. He set a $100,000 cash bond. The charge is a four year felony.

Federspiel said that’s the maximum penalty under the law. If people think that’s not a tough enough penalty, they should contact their state representative or senator urging them to increase the punishment.