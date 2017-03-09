Lack Of History & Principle Harms Michigan & Country

If you missed last week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day, don’t worry! Just click below and you can listen to the segment in its entirety.

The rough transcript is below the sound file, including links where I found my stats and facts.

pat@wsgw.com

*************************************************************

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is a program which has improved and preserved a national treasure that provides 20% of the fresh water resources we have in this country.

It’s an initiative started under President George W. Bush, and continued through the Barack Obama administration. It has enjoyed broad bipartisan support, especially from congressional members whose states border the Great Lakes.

We’ve spent over $2 billion dollars on some 3,000 projects to fight against invasive species, such as the Asian Carp, reducing algae blooms (like the one that once shutdown Toledo’s drinking water), and enacting massive cleanup efforts to help restore the national habitat for numerous species.

The program has been a success to ensure that these national treasures continue to not only survive environmentally, but also economically. The Great Lakes produce billions of dollars in commerce, not to mention the thousands and thousands of jobs dedicated to tourism, fishing, and boating.

So, naturally, President Trump has proposed in his 2018 budget to not only slash Environmental Protection Agency’s budget, but to also gut the Great Lakes Restorative Initiative from $300 million to $10 million–a 97% cut.

Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga has vowed to fight the cuts during the budget debate, saying that he will fight these drastic cuts just as he did when President Obama proposed slight cuts the GLRI’s budget.

Huizenga also said something in his statement that struck me as disturbing. Huizenga said he and his colleagues will have to explain why the initiative is so important to the region.

What?

Well, Bill, you see, that’s the problem. THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT CLEAN WATER OR CLEAN AIR IF IT GETS INTO THE WAY OF PROFITS!

I swear, they’re worse than Ferengis from Star Trek! “Profits…GOOD. Regulation…BAD!”

I’m with the Detroit Free Press’ Stephen Henderson that we should expect, of all people, Governor Rick Snyder to fight hard against these proposed cuts. If anything, the Flint Water Crisis shows exactly what happens when you try to operate on the cheap, and staff vital governmental functions with people who don’t even believe in those governmental functions!

Henderson is also right-on when he argues to beware of falling for the Trump playbook where he offers a “nutty” 97% cut proposal, and Congress settles for a still harmful and draconian 50% cut!

Now, to my fishing and boating friends out there, I expect you to call your local representatives, and both Michigan senators. Gutting this program would harm your way of life.

But you see, harming our way of life has become the norm with this administration’s first six weeks in office.

(Has it only been six weeks?)

Trump is proposing a massive increase in military spending, and insane tax cuts for his friends, while gutting vital programs such as the GLRI.

The increased military spending isn’t needed because it’s only going to the military industrial complex. You know, that same complex President Eisenhower warned us to fight against.

We spend annually more on our military than the next seven countries combined. COMBINED.

This spending doesn’t go to increase the pay for our fighting men and women. It goes to line the profits of defense contractors.

And who says government doesn’t create jobs!

Yet in the name of fear, many accept Trump’s proposal at the expense of cutting other programs that hurt you, me, and everyone else.

The shocking part is that many in Trump’s party are playing along.

During the Obama years, budget deficits were bad. But during the Trump years, they’re ok!

He’s proposing a military buildup, tax cuts for rich guys, a trillion dollar crony capital infrastructure scheme, and his party and supporters just shrug.

What happened to principle?

I’m not certain principle matters anymore. The goal is making sure your side wins, no matter what.

As I’ve heard Rush Limbaugh say time and again, liberals are the greatest threat to mankind.

That’s why I can’t believe my ears when I hear longtime conservative thinkers, talkers, and shakers twist themselves into pretzels to defend this guy. Many of them just hate liberals so much, they’re willing to throw long-held principles out the window.

It’s completely obvious that Trump has ties to Putin’s Russia.

Why do you think he doesn’t want to release his tax returns? Why is it many of his associates met secretly with Russian officials to end sanctions? Why is it that our intelligence agencies report Russia hacked into the Democratic National Committee’s computers, and Trump didn’t seem to care? Why is it that Trump’s national security adviser resigned and his attorney general has recused himself from any investigation regarding Russia and the past election? Why is it Trump’s original campaign manager resigned?

And why is it we can’t get our Dear Leader to say one negative comment about Vladimir Putin?

Did you know Republicans had a 12% approval rating of Putin back in 2015?

Do you know what it is now?

32%.

Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave.

That number proves to me some Republicans have no principle. Their only goal is to beat those pesky liberals.

They’ve jumped on the Trump Train, and the only way off is to jump-off at high speed.

It might be their only hope, in the end.

Join us in The Resistance movement so that acceptance of Russian influence, or the gutting of long-treasured programs like the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, doesn’t become the norm.

You might find out that The Resistance is the true nationalist movement.

pat@wsgw.com

Click HERE to return to the First Day page.