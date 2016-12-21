Labor Union Pickets SVRC Marketplace

The Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1098 in Saginaw held an informational picket at the future SVRC Marketplace at 203 S. Washington on Dec. 21.

The building, former home of the Saginaw News and future home of the Downtown Saginaw Farmers Market, is currently undergoing asbestos remediation. In a bid process, SVRC awarded the contract to Bierlein Industries of Midland to conduct the work. Bierlein is mainly hiring laborers from Indiana.

SVRC has received about $4 million in state funding to move the project forward, including a $1 million Department of Environmental Quality Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and more then $3.4 million through the Michigan Strategic Fund. The company has also received tens of thousands of dollars in local tax breaks from the creation of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District, freezing the property’s value for about 12 years.

LiUNA organizer Chris Taylor says the money saved from that funding should be used to put local people to work.

“It’s a shame that when the state does come through with funding for things like this, that nobody seems to want to force a local issue.”

A major appeal of the market to local and state officials is the goal to create a space where residents can can purchase produce from local farmers. Taylor says it doesn’t make sense to promote the farmer’s market with locally grown food but not hire local workers.

“They want the Saginaw Community to come in and purchase things locally from the community farmers at this market, and they’re not willing to offer the community workers the paychecks to be able to spend that money at the community market.”

Taylor says a similar situation happened when the Bancroft building at E. Genesee and S. Washington was being renovated. He says the union was successful getting the contractor to hire locally then and hopes the same can happen now.

Taylor says there a number of things people can do who are interested in keeping the work local.

“Call SVRC, call Bierlein, call your city (council), call your county commission. Express to them that these are local jobs that should be had right here and ask them to fix this, and get the community back to work.”

SVRC has declined to comment on the matter, saying only it was an issue for Bierlein to address. Bierlein has not returned a call to WSGW on the issue.