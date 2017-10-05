Kroger Closing Saginaw Area Store

Kroger is closing its store at 5025 Gratiot in Saginaw Township. A company spokesperson told MLive.com the store will close by December 6, and its 92 employees will be offered jobs at other Kroger stores. Financial losses were cited as the reason for the closure.

The company closed a store on Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township last year, but is currently expanding its store in the Green Acres Plaza on State St. in Saginaw Township. Kroger said that’s a $9 million investment that will bring the store to 100,000 square feet.

A store on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township will be the only other Kroger outlet remaining in the Saginaw area.