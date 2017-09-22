Kochville Township Looking To Attract New Business

Kochville Township’s downtown development authority is putting out the welcome mat for new businesses.

DDA Director Chris Jacobs says the group is looking at a possible ‘shark tank’ type competition and the business development group’s trustees are interested. Exact details of the competition have not been finalized. Jacobs said the concept is based on a similar program in Ludington offering a $50,000 incentive.

Kochville Township is looking for any type of business, retail, restaurant, manufacturing or any entrepreneur. Some solar related companies have also expressed an interest in the township. Jacobs points out there’s plenty of retail and commercial space available. The DDA works with Saginaw Valley State University to assist businesses.

The Kochville Township DDA held its annual open house Thursday night, allowing residents to learn more about some 20 businesses currently in the suburban Saginaw township. The event is one of several programs the group offers like the Krossroads Park Summer Movies, the farmers market and a Christmas celebration.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt