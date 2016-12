Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups Mini Marshmallows

2 1/2 cups Peanut Butter

1/2 cup M&M’s

2 1/2 cups Rice Checks

2 1/2 cups Corn Checks

1/4 stick Butter

Method:

Melt the marshmallows, peanut butter and butter for 2 minutes on high in a microwave. Add the rest and mix well. Drop by tablespoons onto waxed papaer, or spread into a 9 x 13 pan. Cool and break into pieces, or cut into squares.