King Celebration At Saginaw Valley State University Draws A Big Crowd

Saginaw Valley State University hosted the 9th annual Great Lakes Bay Regional Martin Luther King Junior Celebration in the Malcolm Field Theater for Performing Arts Wednesday.

Keynote speaker and Dow Chemical Chief Inclusion Officer Karen Carter says fulfilling the slain civil rights leader’s vision of a fully integrated society will take courage.

Carter added that in turn will mean engaging in sometimes painful and difficult conversations in order to achieve progress, but she remains optimistic that can be done.

She believes inclusion is the way to go to build the most effective and profitable companies of the future.

Carter has over 20 years of experience working for Dow with her previous job being North American Commercial Vice President of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics.