Kildee Wins National Honors For Helping Flint Residents Affected By Tainted Water

The Sierra Club has awarded Congressman Dan Kildee its highest honor for public officials for his efforts to help Flint families recover from the water crisis. The Flint Township Democrat was given the Sierra Club ‘s Edgar Wayburn Award in Washington D.C., Friday evening, during a reception that brought together leaders from Michigan and around the country.

The Sierra Club which is one of the nation’s largest environmental organizations represents over three million members and supporters nationwide, including over 80,000 in Michigan.

Kildee called what happened to Flint a national tragedy, adding the fight in Congress to get real relief for the city was not easy, but that he and others never stopped pushing until the measure got across the finish line.