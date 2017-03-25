Kick off the 2017 tree fruit season on April 18

Northwest Michigan tree fruit growers are invited to Traverse City for the annual IPM kickoff meeting.

Please join Michigan State University Extension at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center, 6686 S Center Hwy, Traverse City, MI 49684, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. for the annual Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management ( IPM ) Kickoff meeting.

This year, we are pleased to host Ontario Ministry of Agriculture’s application technology specialist Jason Deveau using Zoom teleconferencing. Deveau will discuss spray strategy techniques including application rates, calibration, coverage and canopy management—the foundations of optimizing spray economy and effectiveness. Following last year’s challenging fire blight scenario, MSU’s George Sundin will join us to present considerations for fire blight management this season. Sundin will also discuss the implications of new data on SDHI efficacy for cherry leaf spot management.

Eric McCumber of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will provide a summary of the key Worker Protection Standard changes for 2017 and preparations for future changes. We will also cover the annual pesticide label changes and updates and have a brief discussion on the future of borer pest management.

This event is free, and pesticide recertification credits and certified crop advisor credits will be available. We are looking forward to kicking off the 2017 season with you! For more information, call 231-946-1510.

Agenda