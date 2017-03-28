Kayaker In Trouble Rescued A Second Time

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it’s admirable a 52-year-old Missouri kayaker is trying to set a world record, paddling her way around the Great Lakes. But Hanson told Traci Lynn Martin if authorities have to rescue her again, she’ll face some penalties. Authorities would either confiscate her kayak or leave it in the water after a third rescue effort. The U. S. Coast Guard is considering similar enforcement action.

Huron County deputies and a DNR conservation officer rescued Martin, Monday night, in Saginaw Bay, more than a mile off shore from Sleeper State Park.

About 8:00 a.m.,Monday, Martin set off from Grindstone Point, planning to paddle to the Tawas area. After having trouble with her navigation system, Martin attempted to paddle back to Grindstone Point, some 15 miles away. Her shore crew had lost sight of her in the dense fog, with less than an eighth mile visibility. Rescuers using the Huron County Sheriff air boat located Martin off shore from Oak Beach about 7:00 p.m., Monday and returned her to shore.

Paramedics checked her for hypothermia but she refused treatment. Hanson said her chance of survival was virtually nil given her condition and location if rescue crews had not found her.