Kawkawlin Restaurant Catches Fire
By Michael Percha
Jun 26, 2018 @ 10:43 AM
(photo by Bill Hewitt)
A restaurant in Bay County was damaged in a fire Tuesday. Fire crews responded to the fire at the North Point Lounge at 2495 S. Huron Rd. in Kawkawlin Township around 1:50 a.m. There was damage to at least one side of the building and the roof. Investigators say the damage was not extensive. They believe the fire began in a storage room of the building. The cause remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene until about 3:30 a.m. Fire crews from Bangor and Monitor Townships assisted at the scene. No firefighters were injured.

