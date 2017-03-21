Should Judge Neil Gorsuch become Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch?

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

President Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, is undergoing Senate confirmation hearings. Gorsuch has been nominated to fill the seat of the late Antonin Scalia.

Some analysts expect him to be confirmed without difficulty. Some wonder whether Democrats may try to use the hearings as a protest against the GOP for not allowing a hearing on former President Obama’s pick for the seat, Judge Merrick Garland.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think should happen to Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch?

– He should be confirmed based on his judicial temperament

– He should be denied based on his judicial record

– He should be denied simply to protest what happened to Judge Garland

– I Don’t Know

