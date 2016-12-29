Joint Forgery And Drug Investigation In Huron County

A joint forgery and drug investigation involving Huron County Sheriff deputies and Bad Axe Police led to four arrests plus the confiscation of drug related items along with a 2000 Cadillac Escalade. The case began Wednesday after several forged checks were passed at a Verona Township business.

The suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped at a Colfax Township apartment complex Wednesday night following a suspected drug pick-up in Detroit. Heroin was seized with three arrests made. 25-year-old Alicia Ford of Bad Axe and 30-year-old Daniel Bucholz of Pigeon are being held in the Huron County Jail on $5,000 cash bonds for felony possession of heroin. 33-year-old Christina Shepherd of Bad Axe is jailed without bond for felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony forgery and felony uttering and publishing.

Two search warrants were later executed at sites in Bad Axe and Meade Township after the traffic stop.

A 32-year-old Filion man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Prescription medication, paraphernalia, marijuana and substances believed to contain heroin along with packaging material were seized.

Future child abuse charges will also be sought as two small children were in the Escalade during its drug related deliveries.