A Jobs Program For The Insiders

July 9, 2017

The “Pat Political Point” as it aired on this week’s First Day on WSGW. It appears Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has created a jobs program for his buddies inside the administration.

For years I’ve been told how those with money (aka, “Successful People) are to be revered because they work hard, and don’t take lazy government handouts.

For years, I’ve been told to accept the elite donor class’s objectives of massive tax breaks for them while gutting basic governmental programs designed to protect the poor and middle class.

And the sad part is that many of us have bought into it, hook-line-and sinker.

We’ve bought into the notion that money equals success.

We’ve bought into the notion that rich people are the only ones with the answers.

We’ve bought into the notion that rich people are correct in their assertions that half of this country wants handouts, and thereby they must be punished.

We’ve bought into it and continue to wonder why we keep getting screwed.

I came across this story thanks to a listener who emailed it to me.

It’s from MLive, and it’s a story detailing how Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder works hard to protect his own.

According to the piece, Mr. Snyder is using government as his personal jobs program for friends–friends who failed at their jobs!

MLive reports how Governor Snyder ensured that Sharon Moffett-Massey received a healthy six-figure salary AFTER messing-up things at the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Moffett-Massey was the head of that agency, which ended up falsely accusing thousands of Michigan welfare recipients of fraud. The Detroit Free Press reported how some 93% of the allegations turned out to be false!

Millions of dollars were wrongfully withheld. This has led to numerous lawsuits the state must pay in court costs.

Sharon Moffett-Massey has cost the state a lot of money through her incompetence.

But instead of firing her outright, Rick Snyder “reassigned” Moffett-Massey to a leadership role at the Talent Investment Agency. It’s part of the Unemployment Insurance Agency!

Moffett-Massey is still there! She’s like the Bill Murray character in “What About Bob?” She never leaves.

And she continues to earn a salary of nearly $140,000.

But remember, she’s a successful person. We can’t fire successful people.

MLive reported how the former Department of Natural Resources–Rodney Stokes–was reassigned to a new Snyder administration position while keeping his $140k salary until he left in 2014.

We also learned how former state treasurer Andy Dillon (a Democrat) formally left his position in 2013, but kept receiving his $174,000 salary for a few months serving as a “senior advisor to the treasury.”

Jeff Barnes served as the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director until an audit found massive abuse and insufficient staff levels at the Grand Rapids Veterans’ Affairs hospital. Even more appalling is that these cases were never investigated.

Barnes stepped-down, but he received a new position within the government so he could keep earning his cool $149k salary for a few months.

MLive quotes former state senator Bill Ballanger, who’s also the publisher of “The Ballanger Report.”

Ballanger says this practice of moving people around to keep them on salary is “very unusual. I cannot recall this happening that much with Milliken or Blanchard or Graholm or anything like that.”

Snyder supporters argue that it’s hard to find qualified people and that it’s no big deal to move people around like this.

Do you know another thing I’ve been told?

That nobody takes accountability for their actions anymore. That people need safe spaces and participation trophies instead of learning to deal with failures.

Well, right here in our backyard, we’re seeing how the connected people deal with failure: The get rewarded with new jobs, and some with even better salaries!

How grand.

But judging how this Republican administration is sticking by his people who helped cause or cover-up the Flint Water Crisis, I guess it’s par for the course.

Oh, remember, we’re paying for the court costs surrounding that case, too.

What’s amazing is how fervent and adamant these guys are to protect their own while they fail to protect us.

As I’ve said before, government is there to protect people. The elites think government is there to protect themselves, whether it be through jobs, governmental contracts, massive tax breaks, re-regulation, and on and on.

The bigger question is: When will those of us on the outside wake up?

